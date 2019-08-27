Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel issues a challenge to his players
Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has challenged his players to prove they deserve a shirt for this weekend's visit to Wigan.
The Reds boss was left apologising to fans after his side's brilliant 18-month unbeaten run at home came to an end with a limp 3-1 defeat to Luton on Saturday.
They were three down after 31 minutes and although they had a go in the second half, a fine record came to a disappointing end.
Having made so many signings over the summer, 12 in total, Stendel is perhaps still working out what his best team is and will give every player in his squad the chance to impress him in training this week.
The German said: “We know we need to go back to our best performances and every player will get their opportunity next week to show me they can play against Wigan on Saturday.
“I think we can learn a lot from this situation. We need to improve, but we go there looking to control our own game again and I hope we can take the points from Wigan and bring them back to Barnsley.”
The first half against the Hatters, who were winless prior to their visit to Oakwell, was as bad as it has been under Stendel, but the second half allowed the boss to take some positives.
“We need to apologise for the first half; the supporters came expecting more from us especially in a home game,” he added. “However, in the second half, there were some positives, we tried to change the result and we created more chances.
“It gave me hope that we can learn fast as a team and understand how to win in this league. We need to.”