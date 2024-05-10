Barnsley-born Bethany England dreaming of FA Cup Final glory for Tottenham against Man Utd
There’ll be a new name on the Women’s FA Cup by the end of the weekend and for Barnsley-born Beth England, the hopes are it will be Tottenham and she’s the one lifting it.
The former Chelsea forward will lead out Spurs at the national stadium, having been made captain of the side this season and is already allowing herself to dream.
"It would be pretty amazing lifting that trophy, but we've got a very difficult Man United side to come up against. The fact we played them recently [in the WSL], it's given us a bit of chance to see each other out and settle the nerves a bit,” she told Sky Sports, in association with Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
"We definitely shouldn't be counted out. I know we'll probably be going in as the underdogs, but I think that's also a very strong position to be in. I'm just excited for it and the prospect of bringing some silverware to the club.
"Going into Wembley, there's probably going to be more confidence than we've ever had as a team... we truly believe it can be a really good day for Tottenham."
England had a tough start to the 2023-24 WSL season as she had hip surgery which kept her out of action for the opening eight rounds.
However, England has become a fan favourite in her short time at the club and has used her experience to captain the side to a current 6th place finish in the WSL alongside a FA Women’s League Cup quarter-final appearance.
Her teammates believe that she will also be influential on Sunday with striker Martha Thomas telling the FA: “Their presence will be the biggest thing. We all know who those players are, Beth [England], Bex [Spencer], Drew [Spence] and we'll be able to feed off their body language.”
“At the end of the day they'll be able to help but it's just the confidence in our team, our experience as a team coming back from behind and getting results in the end on the big occasions, like Leicester and Arsenal. Knowing we can compete against these teams on the day and get it over the line.”
The Women’s FA Cup Final will kick of at 2:30 pm at Wembley Stadium
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.