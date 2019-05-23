Barnsley: Best is yet to come insists Cameron McGeehan

Cameron McGeehan

McGeehan's career at Oakwell looked to be over as, after spending time on loan at Scunthorpe last season, he initially struggled to get into Daniel Stendel's team this season.

However, helped by an injury to Kenny Dougall, he was able to force his way into the reckoning and did not look back.

In partnership with Alex Mowatt, he helped the Tykes to League One promotion earning himself in the EFL division team of the year.

He made 44 appearances and scored six goals, but has suggested he could do even better next season in the Championship.

“Barnsley fans hadn't seen me play so much, last year I played a little bit, but I wasn't fully fit,” he told the Star.

“This year I got myself going and played and I showed the fans what I am capable of.

“But there is a lot more to come, I have got a lot more to give and hopefully I can do that next season in the Championship.

“You need a few games to get your rhythm and fitness back, so going out on loan last year was good for me to get back playing, get myself right and know what I had to do to come back flying this season which I sort of did.

“I had a little injury at the start of the season but got myself into the team and kept my place ever since which was great.”

The celebrations of Barnsley's success were long and extended to Las Vegas, and McGeehan is looking forward to some down time before the hard work begins again.

“It is a great feeling, it has sunk in now,” he said of promotion.