Barnsley begin search for new manager after Daniel Stendel leaves... here's who's in the frame to replace him at Oakwell

Daniel Stendel

The German has lost his job less than 150 days after guiding the Reds to League One promotion in his first season at the club while barely being able to speak any English.

His high-energy pressing style won plaudits as they racked up the goals and kept clean sheets at the other end.

But Stendel saw his promotion side gutted over the summer with Kieffer Moore, Adam Davies, Ethan Pinnock, Liam Lindsay and Ryan Hedges all leaving the club.

Plenty of replacements were brought in, though none of them had Championship experience, much to Stendel's concern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results have unsurprisingly been disappointing in a ruthless division and Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Preston left the Reds without a win in 10 games going back to the opening day of the season.

A result – and performance – like that at Deepdale often get under-pressure managers the sack, but Stendel was talking positively about the future.

He said he would like to bring in some free transfers with some experience to help his side, but will now not get the chance, having left the club on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old had previously stalled on a new contract and tensions were understood to be growing in the background as he butted heads with the club's hierarchy.

It left the club releasing an arbitrary statement following his exit, making no mention of his outstanding achievement in his first season at the club.

It read: “Barnsley Football Club confirms that it has separated from Daniel Stendel with immediate effect. Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager.”

The club are expected to use the current international break to find and appoint Stendel's replacement, with their next game against Swansea in 11 days time.

Barnsley's decision has not gone down well with fans, who remained loyal to Stendel, while the players were also sad to see their boss go.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt said on Twitter: “Gutted to see the gaffer go, would like to wish him all the best in the future.”

Stendel might not be out of work for too long as he is an early front-runner to replace Jack Ross, who also lost his job at Sunderland on Tuesday.