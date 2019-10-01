Barnsley: Bambo Diaby update ahead of Derby County clash
Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby is a doubt for the Championship clash with Derby.
The Reds are back in action after Sunday's disappointing defeat to Brentford, but Diaby is uncertain to be involved.
The centre-half picked up a knock against Luton in August and has hit a setback in his recovery.
First-team coach Chris Stern said: “It is still a question. We will see how it will be in training again (on Tuesday), but he has not trained for a while and he is still not match fit level so he's a question mark.
“It is a little bit of a setback which we are working on with the medical staff.”
There is better news for the Reds, though, as Mike Bahre will be available after he missed Sunday's loss to the Bees while Ben Williams is back after his three-match ban.
The left-back was dismissed in the dying moments of the 0-0 draw at Wigan, though his misdemeanour will not be held against him.
“He has only been able to train for the last four weeks and as a player who hate it when you can't be involved whether that is an injury or suspension,” Stern added.
“He is ready to go. He should have learned.
“This is what we like about Ben, what we appreciate, it's the way he plays.
“In this situation he went too far over the line and he was punished for his tackle but apart from this we can rely on him, he is putting 100 per cent in out on the pitch.”The Reds are aiming to end a winless run that goes back to the opening day of the season and will also hope to arrest a three-match losing streak at Oakwell.