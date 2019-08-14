Barnsley: Alex Mowatt sent for second scan on side injury
Alex Mowatt has been sent for a second scan on his side injury as Barnsley aim to get to the bottom of the problem.
The influential midfielder was ruled out of the midweek game against Carlisle in the Carabao Cup with the injury that flared up in the second half of last weekend's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
An initial scan earlier this week was inconclusive so a second has been ordered to try and found out the potential length of absence, with it looking likely he will miss the weekend visit of Charlton.
First team coach Dale Tonge said: “He is still struggling, to be honest. He felt it before the (Sheffield Wednesday) game; I think it was Friday in training.
“He is a doubt for the weekend and it was more of a precaution in terms of not playing him in the (Carlisle) game. We felt it was the best thing to do.
"He will get assessed tomorrow and we will see how he is. At the minute, we are still waiting for the results. We have had a couple of scans on him, so it is just a case of what the secondary results show - whether it is short or long term."
There is more positive news on the fitness of long-term injury victims Jordan Green and Jacob Brown, who both picked up injuries in pre-season.
Tonge says both men could be back in action soon.
He added: "Greeny started back training this week and he will increase his rehab and training, so he is really positive and has come back a lot quicker than we expected.
"Browny, at the same time, is doing a lot more off-field rehab and is quite close to training and is only a couple of weeks away and should be doing some more work next week.”