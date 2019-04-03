Barnsley: Alex Mowatt has work to do to hit personal targets

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt needs a strong finish to the season if he is to reach his targets.

The former Leeds player set his sights on 10 goals this term as he looks to guide the Reds back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Mowatt netted the opener in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Coventry, taking his tally to six, and he is still optimistic he can reach double figures.

“I set myself 10 goals at the start of the season, so I have got four more in six games, it might not happen but hopefully it can,” he said.

Mowatt has become an integral part of Daniel Stendel’s attacking style of football, setting the tempo and high press which strangles opposition teams.

The draw with Coventry was a blow for Stendel’s side, especially on home soil, but Mowatt is confident they can get the job done over the last stage of the season.

“I think there was a bit of a downer after the game, but we have got to take the positives out of it,” he said.

“We have got to go again next Saturday, we have got to keep fighting, there are six games to go and they are six massive games.

“We want to get as many points as we can for when they have to chase us down, but it is still a point, I thought we were lucky to win the game at Walsall, so it is a point in the right direction and they still have to catch us.”

Barnsley have excelled in defence this term, conceding just 30 goals in 40 games.

But they uncharacteristically let two in against Coventry, at Oakwell where they are unbeaten this campaign, which ended a run of seven consecutive clean sheets.

“Seven clean sheets, we had to concede at some time, but we conceded two sloppy goals,” Mowatt added.

“But like I said we missed some chances as well. We gave the goals away but still could have won.”