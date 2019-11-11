Barnsley: Adam Murray will consider his future over international break

Barnsley caretaker manager Adam Murray

The Reds entered the latest hiatus in their season on the back of a damaging 4-2 loss to Stoke City at the weekend, a result which sent them bottom of the table.

They are still winless since the opening day of the season and, unless there is a quick turnaround, relegation is looking more and more likely.

The defeat to Stoke was Murray's fifth game in temporary charge and he will use the break to decide whether it is a role he wants on a permanent basis.

“It is a tough call for anybody,” he admitted. “We have got two weeks now where the board has to look at the situation.

“I have got to go away and look at my situation because whoever gets this job it's a real tough gig. We will have a look at things over the weekend and see where we go.

“It is an unbelievably tough challenge, but I don't think the challenge has changed from the summer, we all knew it was going to be a really tough season.

“It is tough to stay at times like this but we know in there these young players are going to turn out to be very good players, but at the minute we are taking a lot of blows on the chin.