Barnsley: Adam Murray tight-lipped on desire for manager's job
Barnsley's caretaker manager Adam Murray is still not prepared to say whether he wants the job on a permanent basis.
The former Mansfield boss has been in charge for the last two games following Daniel Stendel's sacking and has led the side to impressive draws against Swansea and West Brom.
Performances have merited more than the two points and Murray is proving to be a very safe pair of hands.
The board appear no closer to naming a permanent successor for Stendel almost three weeks on and Murray will be in charge for the Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield at the weekend.
The 38-year-old, though, is not wanting to nail his colours to the mast.
“I haven't got in my head that I want the job 100 per cent, I haven't got in my head that I don't want to be in this seat for much longer,” he said.
“The thing I have said right from the start is that I could be selfish with it and make it all about me and say I want the job and I want this to be the be-all and end-all.
“But for me it is about the bigger picture and make sure that whenever a new manager comes in make sure the team and the club are in a real good place and environment.
“That is my only goal, I am not looking at it from a personal point of view, I am enjoying being with the lads every day and coaching and I have enjoyed the last two games.
“We will crack on, we will enjoy it, keep smiling and hopefully pick some points up.”