Barnsley: Adam Murray says his response to constant manager questions "must sounds boring"

The Reds’ caretaker has been the mouthpiece for the club's board, who appear no nearer to appointing a new manager, almost a month after the German's exit.

Murray has regularly said that he is not aware of the club's timescale and that he will just continue in his role until told otherwise.

“I am in constant dialogue. I can't really say any more than I have already,” he said.

“I know that must sound boring. The club are doing what they feel they need to do.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to improve things and we just keep going.”

Asked whether he has been formally interviewed for the position, he replied “I think I am on it.”

If Murray does want the job permanently, then he could go a long way to securing it with a win over Bristol City on Friday night in front of the Sky cameras.

Performances have improved under the former Mansfield boss in the last three games, but wins are still proving elusive.

Murray will have a choice to make over who he picks in goal as Samuel Radlinger is fully fit after a knee injury which has kept him out since August.