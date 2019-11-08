Barnsley: Adam Murray hoping for more clarity on managerial situation after international break

Barnsley caretaker manager Adam Murray reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 22, 2019. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Murray has been in charge for over a month following Daniel Stendel's exit in the last hiatus and has taken three points from his four games in charge.

The Reds are taking their time over the appointment of Stendel's permanent successor, but Murray is expecting some sort of movement by the time the Championship resumes in a fortnight.

Murray has much bigger things to think about before then, though, as Barnsley sign off with a massive clash against Stoke on Saturday.

He said: "My focus has not changed from Stoke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a big game for us and then we go into the international break and I imagine we will come out of the international break with a little bit more clarity on the situation.

"But again, whatever that is, only time will tell.

"My aim when I took over was to make sure the group was in a better place for whenever that decision was made.

“Whether that is a new manager coming in or an in-house appointment, it does not really matter either way to me.

“My target was to settle the group and I think we have done that and we are in a good place. As far as I am concerned, I have achieved the remit I was challenged with. The club will do whatever they think is best and I will be happy with their decision either way."