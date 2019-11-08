Barnsley: Adam Murray hoping for more clarity on managerial situation after international break
Barnsley caretaker boss Adam Murray is hoping to have a better picture of the club's search for a permanent manager at the end of the forthcoming international break.
Murray has been in charge for over a month following Daniel Stendel's exit in the last hiatus and has taken three points from his four games in charge.
The Reds are taking their time over the appointment of Stendel's permanent successor, but Murray is expecting some sort of movement by the time the Championship resumes in a fortnight.
Murray has much bigger things to think about before then, though, as Barnsley sign off with a massive clash against Stoke on Saturday.
He said: "My focus has not changed from Stoke.
“It is a big game for us and then we go into the international break and I imagine we will come out of the international break with a little bit more clarity on the situation.
"But again, whatever that is, only time will tell.
"My aim when I took over was to make sure the group was in a better place for whenever that decision was made.
“Whether that is a new manager coming in or an in-house appointment, it does not really matter either way to me.
“My target was to settle the group and I think we have done that and we are in a good place. As far as I am concerned, I have achieved the remit I was challenged with. The club will do whatever they think is best and I will be happy with their decision either way."
The Reds have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash with the Potters.