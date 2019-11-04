Barnsley: Adam Murray has sympathy with fan frustration

Adam Murray

Murray, in charge of his fourth game since Daniel Stendel, saw his side fight back from 2-0 down to take a point against high-flying Bristol City last Friday.

But when his side were trailing early in the second half, tempers from the Oakwell fanbase boiled over and they chanted against the club's board.

It is the first sign of dissent against the owners since they took over in 2017, even though they were all cheering after Cauley Woodrow's late leveller.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions,” Murray said. “The mood swung in the ground and I think the energy and endeavour that the lads showed swung it again.

“When the club is in a position we are at the minute, there is going to be a lot of frustration and anger for different reasons.

“The only thing we can do as staff an footballers is focus on what we need to do.

“You have seen that we have got a group of people who are all fighting as much as we possibly can.

"We're all fighting as much as we possibly can and you could see what it meant to everybody at the end. It felt like a win because of the nature of the goal."