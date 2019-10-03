Barnsley:
Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel hopes the added time equaliser against Derby County can be a turning point in the club’s season.
The Reds were heading for a fourth straight defeat after Aapo Halme's opener was overturned by goals from Chris Martin and Tom Huddlestone, until Cauley Woodrow grabbed the added time equaliser.
And the point could prove important in the bid to establish a foothold in the Championship – with Stendel believing it can at least provide a considerable psychological boost.
“Maybe this is the one moment that we need to turn the results and I hope on Saturday in Preston that we can do it,” he said.
“For the team, for the players and for us and also for our supporters, it was a great moment to score in the last minute. I think we deserved this point.”
Barnsley's draw with Derby was overshadowed with news that a supporter died in the stands.
Jeffrey Wroe, 66, was taken ill during the second half of the clash with the Rams, but was unable to be saved by emergency services.
The club have extended their condolences to Mr Wroe's family and have offered support.
A statement read: “Barnsley Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a supporter at Wednesday night’s fixture against Derby County.
“66-year-old Jeffrey Wroe was treated by emergency services at Oakwell towards the end of the match, but devastatingly, was unable to be revived.
The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Wroe through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected.”