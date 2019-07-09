Barnsley 4 Toulon 2 – Cauley Woodrow’s treble helps Reds to comfortable win
Cauley Woodrow started pre-season with a bang started as he scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 friendly win over Toulon.
The Reds are in the south of France as the preparations for the new campaign pick up speed and Woodrow hit the ground running.
He scored 18 goals in 36 games last season to help his side win League One promotion and he is already looking sharp with his treble against the French outfit.
Mike Bahre, who has turned his loan move into a permanent deal, bagged the other goal in a comfortable victory.
There were four signings, not including Bahre, in the starting line-up as goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger, Aapo Halme, Toby Sibbick and Bambo Diaby all got game time in searing temperatures in the Stade de Bon Recontre.
Woodrow needed only a minute to open the scoring as he beautifully chipped in and after the hosts had overturned their deficit, Woodrow's second in the 26th minute made it 2-2.
Bahre completed a fine team move of intricate passing in the 38th minute and then Woodrow sealed his hat-trick before the break from the penalty spot at Ben Williams was fouled.
Another new signing Luke Thomas came on at half-time and could have bagged himself a goal, but he saw penalty saved.
Mads Andersen and Brad Collins also came on at the interval, with a host of youngsters getting a run out after the break.
The Reds are next in action when they head to Germany, taking on VfL Bochum.