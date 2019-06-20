Barnsley 2019/20 fixtures announced
Barnsley's return to the Championship will begin with a home game against Fulham.
The Reds, who won promotion from League One last season, will take on the recently-relegated Premier League side on August 3 at Oakwell.
It will see striker Cauley Woodrow come up against his former club.
A South Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday makes up their first away game, with the return fixture at Oakwell on February 8.
Games with Leeds take place on September 14 at home and April 18 at Elland Road, while October 26 sees a trip to Huddersfield, with the return fixture on January 11.
Daniel Stendel's men will be at home to West Brom on Boxing Day with back-to-back away games with Swansea (Dec 29) and Derby (January 1).
Easter weekend sees them visit Luton on Good Friday before hosting Wigan on Easter Monday.
The final home game is against Nottingham Forest and the Reds will conclude what they hope will be a successful campaign with a visit to Brentford on May 2.