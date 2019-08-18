Barnsley 2 Charlton Athletic 2: Daniel Stendel happy to be back on track despite late frustration
They may have dropped two points after conceding an 89th-minute penalty but Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel was more bothered about his side stopping the rot.
The Reds looked on course to make it two wins from two Championship home games when they led Charlton Athletic 2-1 going into the final stages at Oakwell.
Cauley Woodrow and Conor Chaplin had scored either side of Conor Gallagher's volley to put them on the verge of victory.
But Lyle Taylor struck from the spot in the 89th-minute to earn a 2-2 point and deny the Reds.
Still, after a defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and an alarming 3-0 defeat to League Two Carlisle in the Carabao Cup, Stendel was pleased with a positive result.
Stendel said: "I think we wanted to show that we can play much better than we have the last two games.
“We wanted to play with more passion especially at home in front of the supporters. We have to feel like we can win every game.
“We fought today, we sometimes missed the speed in transition. I’m disappointed with the result, especially with conceding a penalty in the last two minutes, but in the end the result was okay.”
“But that’s the difference between League One and the Championship. If you sleep for a second you concede a goal and that’s what happened.”
Woodrow's monent of brilliance put Barnsley ahead in the 34th minute, opening his account for the season with a fine turn and finish only for Gallagher to poke home six minutes later.
Chaplin scored his first Reds goal with a composed finish after a weaving run three minutes after the restart, only for Taylor to have the final say from the spot after Gallagher was felled