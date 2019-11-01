Barnsley 2 Bristol City 2: Cauley Woodrow's last gasp goal salvages point for Reds

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow celebrates his late equaliser. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ex-Oakwell chief Lee Johnson watched his side blow a two-goal lead from the stands as he served a touchline ban, but Barnsley are still winless since the opening day of the season.

Despite showing great spirit to salvage a point, in truth the Reds looked uncomfortable and disjointed as they twice conceded from set-pieces.

City’s David Bentley was at his best on 33 minutes as he tipped Conor Chaplin’s goal-bound strike onto the post after some neat work out on the left by Jacob Brown.

However, the Reds’ defensive frailties were once again on show as former Tyke Marley Watkins won a free-kick out on the left two minutes before half-time. Substitute Niclas Eliasson whipped in a fine delivery for an unmarked Ashley Williams to nod home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another free header that saw the Robins double their lead, as Andreas Weimann looped home from a far-post corner on 71 minutes, but Barnsley clawed one back six minutes later.

Aapo Halme - Barnsley’s star performer in a shaky defence - powered home a fierce header from Alex Mowatt’s corner.

Despite chants from disgruntled fans directed at the board, the home crowd rallied and in the final of four minutes added on, a calm one-two between Simoes and Sibbick saw the former’s cross eventually fall for Woodrow, who bundled home a scruffy equaliser to deny his former side all three points.

Barnsley: Collins, Dougall, Diaby, Brown (Simoes 81), Woodrow, Chaplin (Schmidt 73), Cavare, Sibbick, Halme, Mowatt, Wilks (Thomas 59).Subs: Radlinger, Andersen, McGeehan, Oduor.

Bristol City: Bentley, Brownhill (Eliasson 30), O’Dowda, Weimann, Watkins (Semenyo 73), Kalas, Moore (Baker 72), Rowe, Williams, Pereira, Massengo.Subs: Maenpaa, Wright, Rodri, Palmer.

Referee: Jarred Gillet