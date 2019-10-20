Barnsley 1 Swansea City 1: New era but same old frustrations for Reds
Different man in charge, different formation, same frustrations.
Barnsley began life after Daniel Stendel in much the similar way that dogged the back end of his spell at Oakwell.
Playing well, creating chances, but not getting full reward.
This time, in Adam Murray's first game in caretaker charge, the Reds did at least come away with a point in a 1-1 draw with high-flying Swansea.
After dominating the first half they fell behind to Andre Ayew's header midway through the second half.
But Alex Mowatt's response three minutes later ensured the Reds took a point, even though they slip to the foot of the table.
And Murray, who does not know if he will be in charge at West Brom on Tuesday, admits having bittersweet feelings.
He said: “Before the game, with the team we were facing, if you’d have said we would get a point after the game we would have been satisfied with that.
“But the way the boys performed, we’re probably a bit gutted.
“We had enough chances, especially early on, to go ahead in the game.
“But the reaction that we showed when we went a goal behind was a real positive.
“We’ve found already this season that this is a league in which we must take the opportunities that come to us because it is ruthless.
“One or two chances and we get punished so that is an area we need to improve in.”
Meanwhile, chief executive Dane Murphy has apologised for the “deafening silence” from the club following the sacking of Stendel.
“It has not been out of indifference nor ignorance,” he said. “Difficulties arise in football that are not always easy to explain.”
Barnsley: Collins, Diaby (Andersen 90), Halme, Sibbick, Dougall, Cavare (Williams 84), McGeehan (Simoes 79), Mowatt, Brown, Woodrow, Chaplin. Unused subs: Walton, Bahre, Thomas, Oduor
Swansea: Woodman, Naughton, Van Der Hoorn, Rodon (Wilmot 69), Bidwell, Carrol, Grimes, Ayew, Byers (Garrick 84), Celina, Surridge (Baston 77). Unused subs: Nordfeldt, Peterson, Routledge, Wilmot, Roberts
Attendance: 12,424
Referee: Andy Woolmer