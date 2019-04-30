'Bambi Legs Basham and a Scottish hero addicted to Corona': Hilarious tweet highlights just how impressive Sheffield United's promotion really is

Sheffield United's meteoric rise to the Premier League has captured the interest of football fans across the country, given the meagre means with which they've propelled their way back to the top.

Over the last three seasons, the Blades have spent just £11m on new players - a drop in the ocean when compared to some of the transfer spends being laid out these days.

Chris Basham

You'd be lucky to get Eden Hazard's left ear for that!

Sheffield United @Diskin94 fan was particularly impressed with how his team managed to beat the odds and book their place among England's elite next season, and wrote a top class, tongue-in-cheek Tweet about the limited resources Chris Wilder has to work with.

The supporter Tweeted: "We've got promoted with: A GK on loan - 2 Brentford rejects - A few free transfers - Bambi Legs Basham - A Scottish hero addicted to corona - A fat lad from Sheffield who’s past it - A striker from Ipswich that asked for a trial."

The Tweet certainly looks to have gone down well with Blades fans, and currently has over 500 'likes' and 85 retweets.

It remains to be seen whether Wilder's current squad have what it takes to step up the Premier League, but the gritty determination of the team will surely serve them well in their attempts to reassert themselves as top tier powerhouse