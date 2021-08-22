Rotherham had been the better side in the South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday but had found the breakthrough elusive.

Then in first-half injury time Joshua Kayode was tripped and the Millers were awarded a spot-kick.

It would have been the perfect time to score and Kieran Sadlier stepped up with confidence.

Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell celebrates his team's win after the Sky Bet League One match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham.

He struck his penalty well, but it was at a good height and allowed Peacock-Farrell to make a fine save.

It was more of a save than a miss and it completely changed the momentum of the game.

Wednesday got into half-time on level terms instead of trailing and after the break they won the game thanks to goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

“We were the better team first half. The penalty miss before half-time was a big thing,” Rotherham manager Paul Warne said.

“His was a really impressive performance and he deserved his clean sheet.

“You go in at half-time all square and it gives them a lift.”

It was a tale of two goalkeepers as while Peacock-Farrell excelled Millers stopper Viktor Johansson committed a rare error when he inexplicably spilled a weak shot, allowing Gregory to kill the game.

Warne added: "I'm not saying we threw it away, that's definitely not the case. Although they were two disappointing goals to give away.

"At 2-0 down, I thought the lads ran out of steam in the last 15 minutes.

“Apart from the last 20 minutes, I was really pleased.

“I believed we were going to score an equaliser.

“When the second goal goes in, which was a rare mistake, the lads just looked a little bit beaten, truth be told.

“I think they felt a little bit sorry for themselves and I don't know if they had a real belief that they would get back into it. But up to then I thought we were really good.

“It was a good performance but ultimately it's the scoreline what matters.”

The result leaves the Millers eleventh after four matches with two wins and two defeats.