Aston Swallownest JFC: Young South Yorkshire football referee goes viral for heart-warming scenes during U8s grassroots match

Harry Nixon is just 17 years of age but has been refereeing for Aston Swallownest JFC for three years.

Harry, from Rotherham, usually referees the under 11 to under 14 age groups but took on the under eights match as they were in the cup finals.

Unfortunately for one young goalkeeper who was playing, the match wasn't going to plan and he took to the floor upset at the scoreline.

However, quick thinking Harry rushed to his aid and sat down with him, consoling him and urging him to carry on.

The keeper returned to the pitch following Harry's efforts and finished the match - much to the delight of the watching crowd.

Harry's act has now gone viral across social media after his dad tweeted his pride.

Harry's dad Lee Nixon tweeted: "Sometimes in life you just know you've done ok raising your kids.

"So proud of H today reffing. U8s keeper didn't want to play anymore, as they had conceded a few.

"He sat down next to him in support not once but twice and got him playing again.

"Touch of class son."

Lee said Harry covers two or three matches a weekend and "loves the interaction with the kids".

"Even though officially only a youth himself, [Harry] often shows a great maturity to deal with the issues on the field along with the coaches and parents off the field", Lee said.

Harry is also working hard towards his A levels at Aston Comprehensive School in Rotherham and has recently secured an apprenticeship at Grant Thornton Accountants.

He has called on young referees to be given greater support by the FA in the future.

Many praised Harry on Twitter.

One said: "Brilliant that & what a great example he's setting for those young players & aspiring young referees. Hope he sticks at it, exactly the kind of people we need involved in the game. I'm a grassroots coach myself & it infuriates me when young officials get stick, so undeserved."