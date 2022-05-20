Asfordby boss Atherley wants a hat-trick

Asfordby want to challenge in the Premier. Photo: Mark Woolterton

After back-to-back promotions, boss Simon Atherley would love to make it a hat-trick.

"We have a strong squad capable of fighting for the Premier Division title," he said.

"Unlike most adult teams we have a strong club DNA.

"Our youth team players are now training with our development team and we identified development lads who are ready to step up to first team action.

"In the squad we have 23-year-old players, not yet at their prime, who have been at Asfordby for 17 years.

"This helps. They care about the club, and they can be an inspiration to those young boys coming into the club at six years of age.

"In the end that’s the real success story at Asfordby."

Asforcby were promoted from Division Two in the Covid curtailed 2020-21 campaign before finishing last season as Division One champions.