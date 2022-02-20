Coventry City v Barnsley: Poya Asbaghi on 'tough one to take' after Tykes lose it late on

Coventry peppered Brad Collins’ goal all afternoon to no avail before Dom Hyam’s second goal in as many games earned the Sky Blues just their third win in 10 home league games.

The Swede said: “It is the worst feeling in football when you lose in injury time and it is a tough one to take.

“The first half was even, but in the second half Coventry pushed us down for longer times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry City's Dom Hyam (left) celebrates scoring what would be tje winner against Barnsley at The Coventry Building Society Arena. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“We defended very well and did not concede too many chances against a good team at home.

“Getting a point from here with a good defensive performance, I would take it any day of the week. Unfortunately we could not keep them out until the end. We made a mistake and they didn’t.”

The defeat leaves Barnsley rooted to the foot of the Championship table, nine points from safety with just 15 games to go, without an away win all season and with just three league wins in total.

Asbaghi said: “If you win the next game people will say, ‘Barnsley are in it’. If you lose the next game, ‘We are playing League One’.

“We deserved a point. You can’t expect a team like us to come here for 90 minutes and create chances all the time.

“But in terms of the defending and the effort we put into keeping a clean sheet, I was happy.

“It is about keeping the concentration and not conceding a goal, which eventually happened.