Arsenal starlet joins Rotherham United on loan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers have brought the right wing-back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

Boss Paul Warne wanted to reinforce his squad after Peter Kioso was ruled out for two months with a groin issue.

The 18-year-old, who will be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Morecambe, is highly thought of at Arsenal, who continue their strong links with the Millers.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has joined Rotherham United on loan from Arsenal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners sent Jordi Osei-Tutu to the club last season and he was pivotal in winning the promotion and cup double.

Norton-Cuffy was part of the England Under-19s squad that won this summer’s European Championship and played against the Millers last season for Lincoln.

Warne said: “I'm really pleased. I spoke to Arsenal quite a bit. Brooke has a successful summer with England and did really well at Lincoln last season.

“He played against us and was a real handful. He wants to go past people, he wants to play on the front foot.

“He's a really good kid. I know that other clubs were hovering around him. We couldn't just rely on Wes and Pelts to fill a hole.

“We want every position to be competitive. He's only 18. I don't want people to think, 'Oh he's from Arsenal, he's going to have everything on lockdown.'

“No 18-year-old has everything sorted. We'll try to help his game and hopefully he'll help the team.