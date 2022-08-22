News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Arsenal starlet joins Rotherham United on loan

Rotherham have signed exciting Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy on a season-long loan.

By Jonathan Veal
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:11 pm

The Millers have brought the right wing-back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

Boss Paul Warne wanted to reinforce his squad after Peter Kioso was ruled out for two months with a groin issue.

The 18-year-old, who will be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Morecambe, is highly thought of at Arsenal, who continue their strong links with the Millers.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has joined Rotherham United on loan from Arsenal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Most Popular

The Gunners sent Jordi Osei-Tutu to the club last season and he was pivotal in winning the promotion and cup double.

Norton-Cuffy was part of the England Under-19s squad that won this summer’s European Championship and played against the Millers last season for Lincoln.

Warne said: “I'm really pleased. I spoke to Arsenal quite a bit. Brooke has a successful summer with England and did really well at Lincoln last season.

“He played against us and was a real handful. He wants to go past people, he wants to play on the front foot.

“He's a really good kid. I know that other clubs were hovering around him. We couldn't just rely on Wes and Pelts to fill a hole.

“We want every position to be competitive. He's only 18. I don't want people to think, 'Oh he's from Arsenal, he's going to have everything on lockdown.'

“No 18-year-old has everything sorted. We'll try to help his game and hopefully he'll help the team.

“We've had a few Arsenal players. We have a good relationship with that club. Hopefully Brooke can play a massive part.”

ArsenalPaul WarnePeter KiosoEngland