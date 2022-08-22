Arsenal starlet joins Rotherham United on loan
Rotherham have signed exciting Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy on a season-long loan.
The Millers have brought the right wing-back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.
Boss Paul Warne wanted to reinforce his squad after Peter Kioso was ruled out for two months with a groin issue.
The 18-year-old, who will be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Morecambe, is highly thought of at Arsenal, who continue their strong links with the Millers.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday closing in on tenth summer signing – could make training early this week
-
2
How Sheffield Wednesday’s average attendance compares to League One rivals - including Derby County, Barnsley & Portsmouth
-
3
Sheffield United: Boss delivers message to the board as transfer deadline looms large
-
4
Sheffield United promotion rivals weakened in attack after £25million sale
-
5
Former Sheffield Wednesday man fired ahead of Hillsborough visit – no S6 return
The Gunners sent Jordi Osei-Tutu to the club last season and he was pivotal in winning the promotion and cup double.
Norton-Cuffy was part of the England Under-19s squad that won this summer’s European Championship and played against the Millers last season for Lincoln.
Warne said: “I'm really pleased. I spoke to Arsenal quite a bit. Brooke has a successful summer with England and did really well at Lincoln last season.
“He played against us and was a real handful. He wants to go past people, he wants to play on the front foot.
“He's a really good kid. I know that other clubs were hovering around him. We couldn't just rely on Wes and Pelts to fill a hole.
“We want every position to be competitive. He's only 18. I don't want people to think, 'Oh he's from Arsenal, he's going to have everything on lockdown.'
“No 18-year-old has everything sorted. We'll try to help his game and hopefully he'll help the team.
“We've had a few Arsenal players. We have a good relationship with that club. Hopefully Brooke can play a massive part.”