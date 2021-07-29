American defender comes in on trial for Rotherham United

Rotherham United have taken Fulham defender Marlon Fossey on trial. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old American hooked up with the Millers on Wednesday and will play a part in Friday's friendly with Middlesbrough.

Fossey, who is yet to feature for the Cottagers, spent the first of last season on loan at Shrewsbury, making nine appearances.

He comes to the South Yorkshire club hoping to win a contract.

Boss Paul Warne said: “I've also got a trialist from Fulham. He's a right-back who was at Shrewsbury last season.

“He'll train with us and play the game on Friday. We'll see how we get on. It's a good way for us to see them and for us to see us.”

Warne also hopes Huddersfield midfielder Matty Daly can play against Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old is also on trial at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and came on against Newcastle on Tuesday, though ended the night with an injury.

“Bless him, it looked like he pulled his calf or something. He was limping,” the boss added.

“It was a conversation we had with Huddersfield, the kind of conversation we have all the time with a lot of clubs.

“It's an opportunity for him to come in and train and play. It was a no-brainer for us.

“We're low on bodies, and it's a good opportunity for him.

“If he impresses us, there is an opportunity of a contract. Hopefully I can get him on the pitch against Middlesbrough.”

Boro's visit to South Yorkshire sees an immediate return to the club for Matt Crooks.