All the players who have represented both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine has crossed the barricade by signing for Sheffield United on loan from Cardiff. Not many men have been brave enough to play for both teams in the Steel City - here's a look at those who have... 1. Terry Curran The tricky winger signed for the Owls in 1978 from Southampton and left Hillsborough in 1982, signing for the Blades for 100,000. 2. Leigh Bromby Bromby was a product of Sheffield Wednesday's youth academy, making his Wednesday debut in December 2000. He would go on and make 100 appearances for the Owls, before his switch to the Blades in 2004. 3. Richard Cresswell Cresswell signed for Wednesday in 1999 from York City and moved to the Blades on loan from Stoke City in 2009, and joined permanently in 2010. 4. Carl Bradshaw Sheffield Wednesday was Bradshaw's first club back in 1986. He moved to Bramall Lane in 1989, where he went on to make 147 appearances for the Blades.