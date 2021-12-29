Alan Biggs at Large: Luck does have a role to play in Sheffield's football scene

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

This was on a scorching July day circa 1986 when some fool volunteered to take part in Sheffield Wednesday’s notoriously rigorous pre-season training for a national newspaper feature.

Sergeant Wilko collared the young idiot early on, trotting out sayings and threatening “what for” if he couldn’t repeat them on demand at any time.Another was “if you fail to prepare, prepare to fail” but it is the one about luck that has really stuck with me.Broadly it is true in any walk of life but on reflection, and particularly in sport, I think luck has a raw deal. It should be given more credit, whether it deserves it or not.Maybe some proper recognition is due at a time when there’s a need for more kindness in our lives, especially on the dreaded social media.The two go hand in hand, especially when it comes to discussing random events on the football field where a bounce of the ball can decide whole careers.Would England and hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst have won the World Cup if his shot, crashing down off the crossbar, rebounded a centimetre further forward?

Was it over the line even? And what would Frank Lampard’s England generation have achieved had his legitimate similar “goal” against Germany 11 years ago not been ruled out?

Boro boss Chris Wilder - January date at the One Call Stadium.

Ok, we tend to say luck evens itself out but does it really? We all know that life isn’t fair so we shouldn’t expect it to be.

Yet somehow fortune is disallowed from the debate when sporting success or failure is discussed.

Let’s look closer to home. Dejphon Chansiri, Wednesday’s much derided owner and understandably so, would have been hailed a hero if Carlos Carvalhal’s team had won through the play-offs in either of their first two seasons.

Would Sheffield United have unthinkably qualified for Europe had Covid not struck in March, 2020? They had every chance only for the loss of crowds to suck energy and momentum from the rest of their campaign.

Jack O'Connell of Sheffield United has been plagued by injury

Still at Bramall Lane, here’s an odder one from a reverse perspective. Would Chris Wilder still be there now but for his “misfortune” in steering United to the massive over-achievement of ninth in the Premier League?

Had the Blades been relegated in that first season back, no-one would have batted an eyelid. It would have been straight on with the plan they came up with, to go again.Instead realities became distorted by a second-season relegation. Although Wilder’s mistakes contributed to it, no way should this have wiped out his previous four seasons.

He will return to thunderous acclaim with Middlesbrough on Saturday and the very few with fingers in ears, unable to see beyond the end of their noses, will just have to suck it up.

But no twist of fate is crueller than that suffered by United’s Jack O’Connell, yet to return 15 months after suffering a serious knee injury. Otherwise, there is a high chance this outstanding performer could have played for England in the Euros and become firmly established in the national team.

We can be heartfelt, genuine and kind about such things and yet sometimes lacking in compassion for those simply buffeted by random events.

Steve Bruce could attest to this. Much as Owls fans will have little sympathy and I can fully appreciate why, in a historical context he did a more than decent job at Newcastle and before that Aston Villa.

Which brings us on to Dean Smith, who inherited and built on Bruce’s Villa to gain promotion and cement the club in the Premier League.

One poor run and Smith was out, all that forgotten. But here we come to the other side of the coin - the timing.

While some sacked bosses endure months and years on the sidelines, the one-time Wednesday defender was back in just eight days as the Norwich City vacancy opened nicely for him.

More generally, the instant social media world gives thumbs up for a win in almost any circumstances and pours derision on a defeat.

Life just ain’t that simple. The truth always lies somewhere in the middle.