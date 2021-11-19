After yet another beating off of Plymouth in midweek, my hopes for any sort of turnaround in the season have depleted.

Big results such as Wigan, Bolton and Sunderland kept us believing this team will pick up, but results and performances continue to disappoint and frustrate.

To make matters worse, Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran have now picked up injuries as the injury list yet again seems to be stacking up on us. We now only have one fit centre-back in Chey Dunkley and our options in attack are gradually fading.

Hillsborough Stadium last Saturday as The Owls drew 1-1 with Gillingham. Pic Steve Ellis

Gregory and Windass should be part of the squad according to Darren Moore, but it is unlikely they will start in my opinion.

Our only threat in attack without Gregory or Windass seems to be Theo Corbeanu, but he really can’t do it alone.

Florian Kamberi seems to be quite inconsistent in his performances and I believe he plays a lot better with Lee Gregory, which is unlikely to happen this weekend. Moore most likely will start, with Gregory on the bench if at all, but the question is who else should start with him as our other attacking options are so out-of-form.

SWFC fan, Alex Wilkinson, previews The Owls' trip to Accrington this Saturday

Saido Berahino has not hit the ground running and is not offering enough in games, Olamide Shodipo seems to be held back by his role as a left wing-back, and Callum Paterson looks as though he is being used primarily as a defender amid the injury crisis at the back.

In my opinion, Ciaran Brennan must play this weekend to ensure we at least have defenders playing in defence. He played well against Harrogate but is going to really have to step up to prove he is good enough to play football for Wednesday in League One.

Moore must simply change his formation this weekend as it makes no sense whatsoever to continue with a back five when we have so limited options at the back.

Accrington sit mid-table in League One and appear very inconsistent in their form.

However, just like for a lot of teams in this division, playing against Wednesday seems to just be too easy as they step up their performance and we have no reply.

Similarly to Wednesday, Accrington are struggling for goals and that suggests to me that the game this weekend will not be high scoring and will probably be a bit of a scrap.

Unfortunately, too many times this season we have dropped points against teams lower in the table and this just seems like another one of those games. With a lack of defenders available and a weakened attack, I can not see us getting three points.

I would love to be proved wrong, but the way we are going and the way we are performing in this league, mid-table seems to be the only direction we are heading. My only hope is Windass can come back and form a formidable partnership with Gregory, but I don’t see that alone changing our season.

Something has to change quick otherwise another season in League One looms.

Line-up I would go with: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley, Brennan, Brown, Luongo, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Corbeanu, Shodipo, Kamberi (4-3-3)