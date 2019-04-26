A series of difficult conversations taking place at Chesterfield over the next few days

A series of difficult conversations will take place at the Proact Stadium over the next few days.

John Sheridan is in the process of informing his out of contract players of their Chesterfield future.

It’s not something he relishes.

“Today and probably over the next four or five days,” he said, when asked on Thursday when contract talks would begin.

“Monday predominantly will be the day.

“It’s not a nice time for me, it’s not nice at all.

“I’ve been a player, a manager, it just goes with the job and unfortunately it’s got to be done.”

What makes it a particularly difficult task for the boss is the way in which the players have conducted themselves since his January arrival - even those who haven’t been in his first team plans.

“I’ve just had a meeting with the players and thanked them again, they’ve been brilliant since I came in, each and every one,” he said.

“It can be little things I like in people. Nearly every one of them, the ones who haven’t been playing, they come up and shake your hand and wish you good luck before the game, well done after the game.

“I like little things like that, you don’t have to do that. It’s hard sometimes when you’re not playing. That shows their personality.

“When I was a player, whenever I wasn’t picked in the team I was a right moody sod. I could be really hard work.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, but there’s a way you can do it.

“The character of some of them has been spot on, they’ve played their part - even though they’ve not been playing on the pitch, they’ve trained properly and been different class with their attitude.”

Sheridan admits there’s a chance he could get some of the decisions wrong, when it comes to releasing players, but hopes it works out in the end for all parties.

“They’ve got families, kids, they all want to be playing,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re old or young, it’s not something you want to hear.

“But hopefully they’ll all go on. Hopefully whatever the future holds it’s all going to be good for everyone.

“Hopefully I make the right decisions.”