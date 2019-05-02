9 quality goalkeepers Sheffield United could sign IF they can't keep Dean Henderson next season
The 'will-he-won’t-he?’ saga of Dean Henderson looks set to rumble on for a while, and Sheffield United will be busy preparing backup options if they don’t manage to keep the Manchester United man.
Here’s nine alternatives the Blades could target in the summer transfer window...
1. Alex McCarthy - Southampton
Now Angus Gunn is the main man at Southampton, Alex McCarthy needs a move to secure regular first team football. He's a top stopper, and could be a fine acquisition for the Blades. (Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
The Championship goalkeeper of the season could well be condemned to another season in the second tier his efforts have surely earned another crack at Premier League football. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
If United want to give Henderson a crack, that's bad news for Sergio Romero. Wages would no doubt be a problem, but with 96 caps for Argentina, what a signing he'd be. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Another England U21 international, Freddie Woodman has bags of potential, and plenty of top sides are on his tale. He'd certainly be worth a crack, though perhaps on loan at first. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)