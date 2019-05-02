9 Chelsea players Sheffield Wednesday could loan following Michael Hector's sensational season
Chelsea’s 'loan army' is growing by the season, with a number of quality players continually being shipped out year after year.
Here’s nine Chelsea players who the Owls could look to bring in on temporary deals this summer...
1. Fikayo Tomori
Given Chelsea's defensive problems, it's astonishing they haven't given Tomori a crack. He's been on fire for Derby County, and would be a real asset for the Owls should they sign him. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
He helped Fulham achieve promotion last season, and is blossoming into a quality footballer despite being largely ignored by Chelsea for his seven year stint at the club. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)