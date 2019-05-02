Chelsea

9 Chelsea players Sheffield Wednesday could loan following Michael Hector's sensational season

Chelsea’s 'loan army' is growing by the season, with a number of quality players continually being shipped out year after year.

Here’s nine Chelsea players who the Owls could look to bring in on temporary deals this summer...

1. Fikayo Tomori

Given Chelsea's defensive problems, it's astonishing they haven't given Tomori a crack. He's been on fire for Derby County, and would be a real asset for the Owls should they sign him. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

1. Fikayo Tomori

Given Chelsea's defensive problems, it's astonishing they haven't given Tomori a crack. He's been on fire for Derby County, and would be a real asset for the Owls should they sign him. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
2. Mario Pasalic

Currently on loan at Atalanta, it may be hard to convince the Croatian to dip down into the English second tier. What a signing he'd be, mind you! (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

2. Mario Pasalic

Currently on loan at Atalanta, it may be hard to convince the Croatian to dip down into the English second tier. What a signing he'd be, mind you! (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
3. Jay Dasilva

Bristol City are desperate to hang on to their left-back Jay Dasilva, whose energetic defensive displays have inspired their side's play-off place push. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

3. Jay Dasilva

Bristol City are desperate to hang on to their left-back Jay Dasilva, whose energetic defensive displays have inspired their side's play-off place push. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
4. Lucas Piazon

He helped Fulham achieve promotion last season, and is blossoming into a quality footballer despite being largely ignored by Chelsea for his seven year stint at the club. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

4. Lucas Piazon

He helped Fulham achieve promotion last season, and is blossoming into a quality footballer despite being largely ignored by Chelsea for his seven year stint at the club. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
