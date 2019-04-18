6 classic clashes between Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City ahead of Friday's encounter

With a staggering twenty goals in their last four encounters, matches between the two Championship sides have been pretty entertaining affairs of late...

The Owls' clash against the Canaries promises to be an enthralling spectacle on Good Friday, as both sides look to get the holiday weekend off to a flying start. Wednesday's slim chances of making the play-offs took a hammer blow after last weekend's loss to Leeds, but they'll still be looking to finish the season strongly ahead of a renewed push for promotion next season.

Sheffield Wednesday

Conversely, Norwich are going all guns blazing for the title, and will be looking to put Steve Bruce's side to the sword as they continue their march towards the Premier League.

Traditionally, especially in recent times, this fixtures has been nothing short of a goal fest. Friday's game promises to be just as entertaining, so here's six classic between the two sides to whet your footballing appetite...

6. November 2018: Sheffield Wednesday 0-4 Norwich:

Let's deal with the elephant in the room nice and early, shall we? Yes, the Owls were on the receiving end of an absolute shellacking from the Canaries at Hillsborough last November, as Teemu Pukki and the lads ran riot against Jos Luhukay's boys. A scintillating spell from the visitors saw them score three goals in just a ten minute period in the second half, as they slammed home another nail in the Wednesday boss' short-lived stay at the club.

5. November 2008: Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 Norwich City

Cast your mind back, and you might just remember that chilly November afternoon where Marcus Tudgay went from villain to hero - atoning for giving away a penalty in the first half by scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 ding-dong battle. With the team heading into the break 1-0 down, they were read the riot act by then-manager Brian Laws, before eventually emerging victorious in the thriller.

4. March 2017: Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Norwich City

The Owls had a stellar 2016/17 campaign, only to fall at the play-off stage to Huddersfield Town in an agonising penalty shoot-out. On their way to the play-offs, Carlos Carvalhal swept aside Norwich as if they were a National League side, with a 5-1 drubbing at Hillsborough. Goals from Ross Wallace, Morgan Fox and a Jordan Rhodes brace gave the team an unassailable lead at the break, before Fernando Forestieri put the icing on the cake with a splendid free-kick in the second half.

3. December 2001: Sheffield Wednesday 0-5 Norwich City

My word, this was a dark day indeed for Wednesdayites. The travelling Norwich fans were treated to a festive football feast at Hillsborough, as their side obliterated a sorry looking Owls side. Danish dynamo David Nielson ran riot, bagging a first half brace as his side marched into a 4-0 first half lead. While it was a particularly galling defeat, the club did at least manage to stave off relegation that season, eventually limping home in 20th place.

2. February 2003: Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Norwich City

Sadly for Owls fans, they could only keep the relegation wolf from the door for so long, and they plunged into the third tier following a nightmare 2002/03 campaign. Still, their 2-2 draw with the Canaries that season was a notable one, as the side heroically came back from a two goal half-time deficit to claim a precious point. Carl Robinson started the fightback with a powerful header, before Alan Quinn secured the draw by firing in a 20-yard strike with just 15 minutes left to play.

1. May 2018: Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Norwich City

Rounding us off nicely, you'd be hard pushed to top the 5-1 demolition job carried out by Luhukay's side. Atdhe Nuhiu bagged himself a delightful hat-trick, and Canaries stopper Angus Gunn risked a potentially career ending injury - repetitive strain injury from repeatedly having to stoop and pluck the ball out his own net.