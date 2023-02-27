23 brilliant pictures of thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrating win at Charlton Athletic

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley saw Wednesday surpass an 11-year record for the longest unbeaten run and strengthened their place at the top of League One , with ‘we’re gonna win the league’ ringing round the south-east London venue.

As ever, the players and management praised the vocal travelling support for their part in the win, with Jaden Brown saying afterwards: “They came all the way to London, which means a lot to us, and they deserve the win. They push us, you can hear from the noise. Sometimes they’re louder than the home fans, and it means a lot to us. It gives us extra energy, and yeah, it means a lot.”