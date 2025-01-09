The captains of Chelsea (left) and Sheffield United shake hands before the start of the FA Cup Final at Old Trafford, which United won 3-0, on 24th April 1915.The captains of Chelsea (left) and Sheffield United shake hands before the start of the FA Cup Final at Old Trafford, which United won 3-0, on 24th April 1915.
21 iconic retro pictures from the Sheffield United of yesteryear - including the 1915 FA Cup final win over Chelsea, a beach stroll in 1923 and FA Cup semi-finals with Burnley and Bolton

Published 9th Jan 2025
The Blades have been going strong for over 135 years – and they’ve had some great moments on that journey.

And here we’ve dug deep into our picture archives to bring you these fantastic pictures from United’s proud past.

Our pictures include a match at Chelsea in 1912, an FA Cup semi-final with Burnley two years later – and a look at the Blades’ famous 1915 FA Cup final win against Chelsea.

We have action from a match with Arsenal in Sept 1935, a media briefing ahead of the 1936 FA Cup final and fans making their way to the big game.

There are also Blades players taking a beach stroll and an FA Cup semi-final against Bolton.

That, and plenty more great images, are here to take you down memory lane.

Share your great Blades memories, via our social media channels.

Mid-field action as Chelsea play Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in September 1912.

1. Chelsea v Blades - 1912

Mid-field action as Chelsea play Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in September 1912. Photo: Getty Images

Sheffield United's goalkeeper clears the ball during a match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in April 2012.

2. Tottenham Hotspur v Blades - 1912

Sheffield United's goalkeeper clears the ball during a match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in April 2012. Photo: Getty Images

Sheffield United captain George Utley runs on to the pitch with the ball for the FA Cup semi-final match against Burnley at Manchester. The Blades went on to lose the tie 1-0 after a replay was needed following a 0-0 draw.

3. 1914 FA Cup semi-final

Sheffield United captain George Utley runs on to the pitch with the ball for the FA Cup semi-final match against Burnley at Manchester. The Blades went on to lose the tie 1-0 after a replay was needed following a 0-0 draw. Photo: Getty Images

The captains of Chelsea (left) and Sheffield United shake hands before the start of the FA Cup Final at Old Trafford, which United won 3-0, on 24th April 1915.

4. 1915 FA Cup final

The captains of Chelsea (left) and Sheffield United shake hands before the start of the FA Cup Final at Old Trafford, which United won 3-0, on 24th April 1915. Photo: Getty Images

