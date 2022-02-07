Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant and striker Marcus Tudgay at Morrisons Hillsborough to sign up to the England 2018 FIFA World Cup bid, and to encourage the people of Sheffield to show their support for the bid by adding their signatures too.

2030 World Cup: Looking back at Sheffield's involvement in 2018 bid as UK set to focus efforts on Euro 2028

The football associations of the UK and Ireland have teamed up to launch a joint bid to host Euro 2028.

By Steve Jones
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:34 pm

They had been planning to apply to host the 2030 World Cup – the centenary edition of the competition – but changed their plans after identifying “many areas of uncertainty” in a feasibility study.

England, Scotland and Wales hosted matches at Euro 2020 last summer, including the final, which was staged at Wembley.

The last major international football tournament held on these shores was the 1996 European Championship in England.

England previously failed with a bid – led by former sports minister, Sheffield’s very own Richard Caborn – to host the 2018 World Cup, which was eventually staged in Russia.

Sheffield was chosen as one of 12 host cities, with games to be played at Hillsborough, the home of Sheffield Wednesday.

As such the city featured heavily in the campaign, with the city’s football clubs uniting to throw their support behind the bid.

1. Football Managers

South Yorkshire football managers John Sheridan (Chesterfield), Sean O'Driscoll (Doncaster Rovers), Brian Laws (Sheffield Wednesday), Kevin Blackwell (Sheffield United), Simon Davey (Barnsley), Mark Robbins (Rotherham) backing the 2018 England World Cup bid.

Photo: Richard Hanson

2. Bramall Lane

Mascots from Wednesday and United put their differences aside for the bid.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

3. In safe hands

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks helping to launch the Sheffield bid for the 2018 FIFA world Cup with (left) Howard Wilkinson, former player and manager; and Sheffield United legend Brian Deane.

Photo: Yorkshire Post

4. More support

Sports stars, soap stars and council...stars back the bid for Sheffield for the 2018 World Cup.

Photo: Glenn Ashley

