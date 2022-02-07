They had been planning to apply to host the 2030 World Cup – the centenary edition of the competition – but changed their plans after identifying “many areas of uncertainty” in a feasibility study.
England, Scotland and Wales hosted matches at Euro 2020 last summer, including the final, which was staged at Wembley.
The last major international football tournament held on these shores was the 1996 European Championship in England.
England previously failed with a bid – led by former sports minister, Sheffield’s very own Richard Caborn – to host the 2018 World Cup, which was eventually staged in Russia.
Sheffield was chosen as one of 12 host cities, with games to be played at Hillsborough, the home of Sheffield Wednesday.
As such the city featured heavily in the campaign, with the city’s football clubs uniting to throw their support behind the bid.