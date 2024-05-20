Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can already start their preparations for the new season, with all domestic football now wrapped up aside from next weekend’s Championship play-offs and FA Cup final.

The Blades were relegated weeks ago and failed to go out with a bang on the final day of the season, while Wednesday turned their season around to secure safety on the final day of the Championship season. As preparations for next season begin, we have rounded up the latest odds from the bookmakers to see how United and Wednesday’s chances of winning promotion are rated. Take a look below.