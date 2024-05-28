We now have our 24 Championship teams for next season locked in following the conclusion of the play-off final. Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday now know they will face Leeds United but not Southampton next season after the Saints defeated Daniel Farke ’s men in the Wembley final on Sunday.

Adam Armstrong scored the all-important goal in a tight final, and Leeds will be forced into another Championship campaign, one that the Blades will hope to have a big say on, while Wednesday will be bidding to achieve a much more comfortable campaign. But what do the bookmakers make of each team’s chances? Here we round up the latest promotion odds for next season.