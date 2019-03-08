Championship

16 Championship loan stars clubs should look to sign permanently

Loan signings are a key part of doing business in the Championship and we've seen some excellent temporary signings on show in the second tier this season.

These are the players that have impressed so far this year that clubs should look to tie down permanently...

The goalkeeper has had a fantastic season on loan with Sheffield United and has become a fan favourite since joining from Manchester United.

1. Dean Henderson

The goalkeeper has had a fantastic season on loan with Sheffield United and has become a fan favourite since joining from Manchester United.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Abraham has had another strong season in the Championship but could yet have a future with parent club Chelsea.

2. Tammy Abraham

Abraham has had another strong season in the Championship but could yet have a future with parent club Chelsea.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Newcastle United man has enjoyed his time on loan with West Brom and has helped them stay in the race for promotion.

3. Dwight Gayle

The Newcastle United man has enjoyed his time on loan with West Brom and has helped them stay in the race for promotion.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Another Chelsea loanee - Hector has never played for the Blues and has had a strong season with Sheffield Wednesday.

4. Michael Hector

Another Chelsea loanee - Hector has never played for the Blues and has had a strong season with Sheffield Wednesday.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4