13 rising stars who could light up the Championship in 2019

We've witnessed many special talents in the Championship over the years - and we expect 2019 to be no different. Which player will light up the second tier this year? Scroll and click through the pages as we look at 13 possible rising stars from across the UK - whose names you'll recognise come the end of the December:

1. Josh Maja 14 league goals so far, Maja is yet to sign a new deal at Sunderland since being linked with a host of higher league clubs. A move could happen sooner rather than later if his contract standoff continues.

2. Dael Fry Fry was reportedly watched by Liverpool and Chelsea a few months ago. A regular at the heart of the Middlesbrough defence at 21, he is developing rapidly each year.

3. Dean Henderson Impressing on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United. He is unlikely to break past David De Gea at Old Trafford - so could be back in the Championship next season, too.

4. Harry Cochrane The 16-year-old is regarded as Scotland's most promising youngsters and has become a key player in the Hearts midfield at such a tender age. A move to the Championship in 2019 could be viewed as the natural step up.

