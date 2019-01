Who will sign? Who will leave? Here are 12 Championship deals the bookies (Oddschecker) are taking bets on - and the clubs who are favourites to sign them:

1. Tom Heaton Interest in Heaton has cooled in recent weeks, however BetVictor have listed him at 5/4 to join Aston Villa. Getty

2. Bradley Dack The Blackburn man has been linked with a 20m move to the Premier League. Sky Bet have offered odds of 6/1 for him to join West Ham United. jpimedia

3. Andy King King is keen to leave Leicester after being frozen out by Claude Puel. Sky Bet believes Nottingham Forest is his most likely destination at 2/1. Getty

4. Neal Maupay Brentford have reportedly set a 20m price tag on their prize asset. If he were to leave, a 5/1 shot believes it will for Aston Villa. Getty

