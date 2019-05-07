11 footballers who managed to get a straight red card on their nightmare Championship debuts
Speaking from experience, first days at work are never easy. This extends to football too, where a number of Championship players have received a straight red on their debuts, even if they didn't manage to break the photocopier.
Here's 11 players who were given an early bath on their nightmare debuts...
1. Charlie Adam Blackpool 2009
The Scotsman went on to be a real star for the club, but his Blackpool debut went pretty poor. He was sent off for kicking a Doncaster Rovers player in a 3-2 loss at home.