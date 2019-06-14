Fitzpatrick in touch at Pebble
A birdie on the last ensured Matt Fitzpatrick remains in touch after a difficult morning of scoring at the US Open.
By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 18:15
The Sheffield golfer followed up his opening day 69 with a level par 71 on Friday to stay inside the top 20 at Pebble Beach with plenty of rivals still to come in.
It left him five shots off clubhouse leader Justin Rose, who moved to -7 after his early morning round in California.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Fitzpatrick exchanged bogeys and birdies throughout his round but held his nerve to post a four on the par five 18th.
Fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett started his second round on even par looking to ensure he made the cut.