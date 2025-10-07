FIFH Malmö win Kings Cup in Sheffield

On October 3, 4, and 5 FIFH Malmö Para Ice Hockey Team beat the Sheffield Steelkings 2 games to 1 to win the 2025 Kings Cup.

The competition began on Friday October 3, with a late night competition between the two sides. An incredibly physical game saw the Steelkings fall behind and level up the score multiple times before eventually succumbing to the Swedish side, with the first game ending 5-3 in Malmö's favour.

The second game faced off less than twelve hours later on Saturday 4 October. The Steelkings put in a strong display as they tried to take the series all the way to a game three final; but the five goals they managed to score would prove to not be enough, as Malmö came from behind to win the game 6-5.

With the tournament decided after two games, game three became a matter of pride. Malmö were keen to sweep the series, while the Steelkings were looking for their first win against the travelling Swedish side. Despite the trophy already having been decided, this game was no less physical and intense than the two previous ones, and in the end it was the Steelkings who would claim the win, beating FIFH Malmö 4-2.