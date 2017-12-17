Festive charity hill climb invite

Ilkeston Cycle Club are hosting a charity hill climb on Boxing Day — and inviting members of the public to take part or watch.

The event from 10am on Bath Street in Ilkeston will raise money for Ben’s Den, a dedicated children’s charity based in the town, which was set up in memory of Ben Parker, who died in 2003 following a battle with leukaemia.

The hill climb will cater for all abilities and cyclists can enter at http://bit.ly/ilkestoncc

Admission for the time trial event is £5.

The cycle club has gone from strength to strength since it was set up by four men in March and now boasts 200 members.

It aims to provide a positive lasting legacy of cycling in Ilkeston and develop something the town can feel proud of.

An awards night recently saw British cycling guru Sir Dave Brailsford, now a club member, present the prizes and there were video messages of support from some of the sport’s stars.

To find out more about Ilkeston Cycling Club, go to Facebook/ilkestoncc or find them at www.britishcycling.co.uk or on Strava.