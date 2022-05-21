Fantastic start a welcome boost for Hamilton ladies’ thirds

Hamilton ladies' thirds, from left, Bridget Longworth, Jan Jackson, Rachel Heggs, Eileen Merrison, Sarah Jones and Mia Scotland.

This has been a welcome boost for the team after a tough season last year, writes Jan Jackson.

On top form were the team of Eileen Merrison with Mia Scotland, Sarah Jones with Rachel Heggs - making her debut - and Bridget Longworth with Jan Jackson.

They beat Charnwood sevenths 9-0.

Continuing their winning ways were the ladies’ first team.

Tracy White with Jessi Jackson, Polly Ahir with Margaret Heggs and Emily Harrison with Nicky Herbert beat opponents Oakham seconds 5-4.

Tracy with Jessi and Polly with Margaret both won two sets while Emily with Nicky won one.

The second team of Margaret Roskell with Margaret Heggs, Nicky Herbert with Sue Harrison and Jo Draper-Moore with Chris Stevens suffered defeat.

They lost 5-4 to David Lloyd seconds with the two Margarets and Nicky with Sue both winning two sets.

The men’s first team of Graham Brown with Stuart Bartram, Nathan Morgans with Ciaran Boylan and Will Harrison with Mark Ashman were also beaten.

They lost 7-2 to Stoney Stanton thirds.

Stuart with Graham and Will with Mark each won a set each.