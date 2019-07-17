Experienced Spireites and one of his peers helping young midfielder as he learns the ropes at Chesterfield

Charlie Wakefield, right, has had a turbulent few years at the Proact but seems to have had new life breathed into his Town career

Charlie Wakefield has cited Robbie Weir and Sam Wedgbury as sources of wisdom and positivity and appreciates the help they've given him as he looks to develop into a midfield talent.

The 19-year-old hasn't featured in the first team since November 2017, but the January arrival of manager John Sheridan, who is establishing a development squad that will play regular fixtures, has breathed new life into Wakefield's Town career.

February 2018 brought his first major injury, a knee problem, and it was then that Northern Irishman Weir - himself no stranger to serious knee issues - took fellow midfielder Wakefield under his wing.

"Robbie Weir is one of those who has helped me," said the teen.

"When I did my knee injury he helped me quite a bit, making sure I came in and did the exercises I needed to do."

Another senior player, yet another to have experienced long periods out of action after knee surgery, has taken it upon himself to advise the Chesterfield academy product.

Sam Wedgbury is 11 years his senior with well over 200 career appearances in the middle of the park in the men's game.

He's noted for his positive influence around the stadium and Wakefield is one to have benefited.

"Sam has always been on at me to come in early, do extras, do extra after training as well," he revealed.

It hasn't just been the senior pros keeping Wakefield's morale up during a testing couple of years as a Spireite.

Wakefield, right, and Joe Rowley burst onto the scene around the same time

At the same time that Wakefield was making his breakthrough under then-Town boss Gary Caldwell, Joe Rowley burst onto the scene.

Rowley, 20, has gone on to play a lot of first team football since then and appears to be heavily involved in Sheridan's plans for the 2019/20 season.

The pair have supported each other through the ups and downs of a turbulent last few years at Chesterfield.

"Joe is the main one because we came through around the same time, he was just before me, but we've been together since we first came in," said Wakefield.

"We've helped each other a lot, especially during the down times."

Wakefield could be forgiven for feeling a little green eyed, watching Rowley play for the senior outfit and the National League's international representative XI.

But he's over the moon for his pal, who he'd dearly love to emulate in the near future.

"Joe is doing really well now," said Wakefield.