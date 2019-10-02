Championship

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker eyed by divisional rivals, Derby County join race for Scottish starlet - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first defeat under new manager Garry Monk last night, as Hull City claimed a 1-0 win which saw the Owls lose some ground in the race for promotion. The game wasn’t without its controversy either, as Wednesday were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty for a foul on Newcastle United loanee Jacob Murphy.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 06:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 06:55 am

Next up, Monk’s side host Wigan Athletic on Saturday, and the Owls will be eager to move back in to the play-off places with three points at Hillsborough. In the mean time, there’s plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the division, as managers keep a watchful eye on the upcoming January transfer window. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Welsh powerhouse training with former club

Wales international Joe Ledley is currently training with his former club Cardiff City to maintain his fitness, as he looks to find a new club after leaving Derby County at the end of last season. (The 72). (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2. Pundit expresses fears over Leeds defender's future

Ex-Footballer Noel Whelan has claimed it's 'make or break' time for Leeds United's Barry Douglas, and that he could be moved on in the summer if he doesn't up his game this season. (Football Insider). (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

3. Royals ace reveals Premier League ambitions

Reading full-back Andy Yiadom has revealed that he almost joined Swansea City when they were in the Premier League, and has admitted he still harbours ambitions of playing top tier football. (Wales Online). (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

4. Ex-Newcastle United boss favourite for Stoke City job

Alan Pardew has emerged at the bookies' favourite to become the next permanent Stoke City manager, should the struggling Potters decide to sack under-fire boss Nathan Jones. (Paddy Power). (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

