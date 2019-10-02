Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker eyed by divisional rivals, Derby County join race for Scottish starlet - Championship gossip
Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first defeat under new manager Garry Monk last night, as Hull City claimed a 1-0 win which saw the Owls lose some ground in the race for promotion. The game wasn’t without its controversy either, as Wednesday were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty for a foul on Newcastle United loanee Jacob Murphy.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 06:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 06:55 am
Next up, Monk’s side host Wigan Athletic on Saturday, and the Owls will be eager to move back in to the play-off places with three points at Hillsborough. In the mean time, there’s plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the division, as managers keep a watchful eye on the upcoming January transfer window. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.