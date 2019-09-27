Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss urges club to back Garry Monk in transfer market & makes promotion prediction

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Wednesday head into their clash against Middlesbrough knowing that a victory could see them move as high as fifth in the league table, and their manager will be keen to pick up another win on the road when he returns to face his former side at the Riverside Stadium.

Speaking on Alan Biggs' weekly show, Turner was asked to give his opinion on the Owls' chances of going up this season, and said: "I believe squad at Wednesday is good enough to get them into the play-offs...I don't think they've got a strong enough squad in terms of scoring lots of goals to be in top two places in the league, but I certainly believe they can be challenging for the play-offs."

Turner, a Wednesday youth academy product, spent two spells at Hillsborough, and was a part of the 1991 League Cup winning side. He also returned to manage the Owls in the early '00s, spending close to 100 games in charge.

The 61-year-old went on to claim that the club must help Monk to forge his own playing squad, and said: "I just hope that Garry, when it comes to January and the end of the season, can do what he really wants to do and is given that opportunity, that's what a manager needs."

