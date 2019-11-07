Championship

Ex-Crystal Palace boss rips into Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk, Birmingham City land new striker - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to bounce back from their dramatic 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend, when they take on Steve Cooper's Swansea City at Hillsborough this Saturday.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:09 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:09 am

Meanwhile, there's been plenty of stories and rumours flying around in the English second tier, ahead of what could be an intriguing January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. PFA to back ex-Rams skipper

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have spoken out in defence of Richard Keogh, claiming the defender was unfairly treated by Derby County when they terminated his contract last month. (Sky Sports). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Lilywhites striker backs side to maintain fine form

Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley has claimed that his side "mean business" this season, and they'll be among the lead contenders to secure promotion in May. (Lancashire Evening Post). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Whites handed boost in starlet chase

Leeds United look to have been handed a boost in their quest to sign rumoured target Scott Banks from Dundee United, after his manager admitted the teen sensation would most likely leave on a cut-price deal next year. (HITC). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Blues snap up free agent striker

Birmingham City have completed the signing of French striker Jeremie Bela, who joins the Blues after having his contract with Spanish side Albacete voided. (BBC Football). (Photo credit: Nicolas Tucast/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3