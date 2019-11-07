Meanwhile, there's been plenty of stories and rumours flying around in the English second tier, ahead of what could be an intriguing January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. PFA to back ex-Rams skipper
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have spoken out in defence of Richard Keogh, claiming the defender was unfairly treated by Derby County when they terminated his contract last month. (Sky Sports). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
2. Lilywhites striker backs side to maintain fine form
Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley has claimed that his side "mean business" this season, and they'll be among the lead contenders to secure promotion in May. (Lancashire Evening Post). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
3. Whites handed boost in starlet chase
Leeds United look to have been handed a boost in their quest to sign rumoured target Scott Banks from Dundee United, after his manager admitted the teen sensation would most likely leave on a cut-price deal next year. (HITC). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
4. Blues snap up free agent striker
Birmingham City have completed the signing of French striker Jeremie Bela, who joins the Blues after having his contract with Spanish side Albacete voided. (BBC Football). (Photo credit: Nicolas Tucast/AFP via Getty Images)
