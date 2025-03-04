Everything you need to know about Sheffield’s upcoming international para ice hockey tournament

At the end of March Sheffield is hosting an international para ice hockey tournament, here’s everything you need to know about it

What is para ice hockey?

Para ice hockey, sometimes called sledge hockey, is the Paralympic version of ice hockey.

The rules are mostly the same as regular ice hockey, but the players are strapped into custom built sledges with ice skate blades on the bottom. They use two shorter hockey sticks with sharp metal spikes at the ends for moving around on the ice and handling the puck.

NEPIHL PosterNEPIHL Poster
In the NEPIHL, just like in the British League, para ice hockey is fully inclusive; men and women both with and without disabilities compete together on a level playing field.

What is the NEPIHL?

The Northwest European Para Ice Hockey League is an annual tournament which sees teams from across Europe come together to compete.

The tournament was created in 2022 and has been held every year since. This is the first time the competition has been held in the UK.

A group photo of all the players and staff at NEPIHL 2024A group photo of all the players and staff at NEPIHL 2024
Which teams are involved?

The NEPIHL features six teams from five European countries.

This year’s hosts are the Sheffield Steelkings, Yorkshire’s own para ice hockey team, and the UK’s largest para ice hockey club. The Steelkings have won the NEPIHL twice, and will be looking to lift the trophy again on their home ice after coming second in 2024.

The reigning champions are Jyväskylä SISU, a Finnish team who joined the tournament in 2024 and won gold on their first attempt.

A para ice hockey player skating across the ice with a puckA para ice hockey player skating across the ice with a puck
Also competing are The Antwerp Phantoms from Belgium, Les Bisons de Neuilly-sur-Marne from France, and The Amsterdam Tigers, Dordrecht Lime Kings, and Nijmegen Devils, all three of whom come from The Netherlands.

When and where does it take place?

The tournament will take place on the 29th and 30th of March at IceSheffield.

Do I need a ticket, and does it cost money?

The NEPIHL is completely FREE to watch, and no tickets are required.

